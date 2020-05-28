The Cadence® Verification IP (VIP) for Compute Express Link (CXL) is part of the Cadence family of verification IP for PCI Express® (PCIe® ). Built on top of the PCIe 5.0 PHY infrastructure, CXL is an open industry standard for high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnects. It defines the connectivity between the host processor and accelerators/memory devices and smart NICs.



Cadence's VIP for CXL leverages Cadence's mature industry-leading VIP for PCIe. Built on top of an industry-known and -proven platform that was designed for easy integration in testbenches at the IP, system-on-chip (SoC), and system level, the CXL VIP runs on all simulators and supports SystemVerilog along with the widely adopted Universal Verification Methodology (UVM). This enables verification teams to reduce time spent on environment development, and redirect the saved time to cover a larger verification space, accelerate verification closure, and ensure end-product quality.



With a layered architecture and powerful callback mechanism, verification engineers can verify CXL features at each functional layer (PHY, link, transport, and application layer) and create highly targeted designs while taking advantage of the latest design methodologies for random testing to cover a larger verification space.





Features

Device Configuration

Host, Device

Device Type

Type 1: Caching Devices/Accelerators



CXL.io





CXL.cache



Type 2: Accelerators with Memory



CXL.io





CXL.cache





CXL.mem



Type 3: Memory Buffers



CXL.io





CXL.mem

Protocol Support

CXL.io



CXL.mem



CXL.cache

Interface

Serial

Link Rate

Native support: 32 GT/s



Downgraded support: 16GT/s and 8GT/s

Link Width

Native widths (x16, x8,x4)



Degraded widths (x2, x1)

FLIT Support

NULL flit



CXL.io transaction mapping in FLIT



CXL.mem/cache protocol FLIT



CXL.mem/cache control FLIT



RETRY





LLCRD





INIT

Flex Bus Support

Alternative Protocol Support



Framing and packet layout



Recovery.Idle



Config.Idle



Framing error handling

Arb/MUX

Weighted round-robin



Bypass

Enumeration

Bypass enumeration

CXL.io

Compares read data with expected data based on none/any/many trigger(s) happening for that address



Configuration space registers



Memory-mapped registers



Memory type indication on ATS

CXL.mem

M2S Req/RwD



S2M NDR/DRS



M2S Req/S2M NDR (cache-related)



Froward progressing rules

CXL.cache

D2H request/response



H2D request/response



Cache-ability details and request restriction

Mem/Cache Link Layer

Initialization



Retry flow



ACK/LLCRD forcing



Remote Retry State Machine (RRSM)



Local Retry State Machine (LRSM)

Block Diagram of the Compute Express Link (CXL) Verification IP (VIP)