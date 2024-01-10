What Lies Ahead for the Automotive Industry in 2024

The race to develop the most advanced, secure, and safe vehicles on the road has been on for quite some time, but we expect that race to gain speed in 2024. Global competition between automakers, consumer demand for advanced features, upcoming automotive industry regulations, and new entrants to the automotive silicon market are fueling this fierce battle.

Despite this competition and intensified market pressure, there is still a need for extended collaboration at all stages in the automotive development process to manage the increasing complexity of vehicle systems-on-chip (SoCs), evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, and shortening development cycles.

What is the future of semiconductor-enabled technology in the automotive sector? Read on for our top four automotive predictions that we see guiding the market in 2024.

Click here to read more ...



