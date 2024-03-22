ETAS and Rambus Offer Integrated Software and Hardware Security Solution for Automotive Silicon Designs

The automotive industry is undergoing an exciting transformation towards the software-defined vehicle (SDV) that will enable a new era of customer-centric mobility and create new business opportunities and revenue streams for automotive stakeholders. However, this transformation comes with its own set of challenges that demand revolutionary approaches to navigate the ever-increasing complexity, while at the same time meeting faster time to market (TTM) demands and regulatory safety and security compliance for market access.

One such approach is strategic collaborations within the automotive ecosystem, like the one ETAS and Rambus recently announced to co-develop and provide a bundled cybersecurity solution. We are excited to share more details about this unique, pre-integrated, and pre-validated solution that unites Rambus hardware and ETAS software expertise to create a secure enclave on next-generation automotive silicon designs. But first, let’s look at how we got here.

Automotive System-on-Chip (SoC) Challenges

Automotive-grade SoCs have evolved significantly in the last decade from microcontroller-based chips to more advanced and complex microprocessor-based SoCs. This evolution is a response to the never-ending demands for greater computing to fulfill different use cases and enhance customer experiences. The progression in hardware architecture has enabled greatly increased functionality such as Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), automation, E/E vehicle architecture transformation, and much more, to realize the software-defined vehicle (SDV). This technological evolution at the SoC level is opening a new era in the automotive industry, but it also comes with challenges. One of the critical challenges is the diverse and heterogenous architecture of these SoCs with multiple computing islands for different applications. This diversity in the hardware architecture is making security implementations more complex and integration more time consuming for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 system engineering teams.

Click here to read more ...



