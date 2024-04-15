Unveiling Silicon-proven USB 3.0 PHY IP Core in 22nm, Elevating High-Speed Data Transmission with Advanced Transceiver Technology, backward compatible with USB 2.0

April 15, 2024 – T2MIP, announces high-performance communication solutions with USB 3.0 PHY IP core equipped with a myriad of advanced features, setting a new standard for connectivity solutions. With backward compatibility to USB 2.0, available along with matching Host, Device, Hub, or OTG Controller Core, the USB 3.0 PHY IP core in 22nm supports serial data transmission rates of 2.5GT/s and 5.0GT/s, enabling lightning-fast data transfers while maintaining optimal power consumption and chip area requirements necessary for a comprehensive offering that empowers designers to seamlessly integrate the latest USB technology into their next-generation SoCs.

In a world where connectivity reigns supreme, the introduction of the USB 3.0 PHY IP Core marked a significant leap forward in high-speed data transmission technology. Developed to meet the demands of today's interconnected world, this transceiver brings unparalleled efficiency, performance, and versatility to supplementary devices.

The USB 3.0 PHY IP Core is designed to seamlessly integrate with a wide range of devices, ensuring compliance with Universal Serial Bus 3.0 (USB SuperSpeed), USB 2.0, and USB 1.1 standards. Whether it's legacy peripherals or cutting-edge hardware, this transceiver offers complete support for high-performance designs without sacrificing speed or data throughput. Designed as a Comprehensive compatibility structure with ease of integration, the USB 3.0 PHY IP Core offers a range of deliverables to facilitate smooth development and deployment. From Graphic Data System II files to Functional Models in Verilog HDL, developers have access to comprehensive resources to streamline the design process.

The inclusion of a self-test module with integrated jitter injection, dynamic equalization circuit, and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection ensures reliable performance in even the most demanding environments. Furthermore, the USB3 MAC layer allows multiple IP sources to utilize the same PHY interface (PIPE), enhancing flexibility and scalability. Moreover, the transceiver's support for low-cost TEG/ATE testing through the Build-In-Self-Test (BIST) mode ensures hassle-free validation and verification, reducing time-to-market and development costs.

Backed by rigorous testing and validation, the USB 3.0 PHY IP Core is silicon-proven in 22ULP technology, guaranteeing reliability and performance in real-world applications. Whether it's consumer electronics, industrial automation, or automotive connectivity, this transceiver delivers unparalleled performance across diverse industries. With its unmatched features, compatibility, and performance, the USB 3.0 PHY IP Core is poised to revolutionize the way devices connect and communicate. Whether it's enabling high-speed data transfer, ensuring robust signal integrity, or facilitating seamless integration, this transceiver represents the next frontier in connectivity solutions.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs.

