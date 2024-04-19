DVB-S2X Wideband LDPC/ BCH Decoder IP Core Available For Integration From Global IP Core

April 19, 2024 - Global IP Core Sales - The DVB-S2X LDPC Decoder is a powerful FEC core decoder for Digital Video Broadcasting via Satellite. It implements extensions to the DVB-S2X design for better performance and efficiency as well as robust service availability.

Features Include:

Irregular parity check matrix

Layered Decoding

Minimum sum algorithm

Soft decision decoding

BCH decoder works on GF (2m) where m=16 or 14 and corrects up to t errors, where t = 8, 10 or 12

ETSI EN 302 307-1 V1.4.1 (2014-11) compliant

Key Features:

Medium codeword length

Extra code rates for finer gradation

Adding 64, 128, 256 APSK

Very low SNR down to -10dB

Wideband support

Benefits:

Improved performance

Improved efficiency w.r.t. Shannon’s limit

Finer gradation of code rate and SNR

Very high data rate

Maximum service availability at highest efficiency

Enables cross layer optimization

Please contact us for more information at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com

About Global IP Core Sales:

Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.





