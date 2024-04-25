Cadence and TSMC Collaborate on Wide-Ranging Innovations to Transform System and Semiconductor Design

SAN JOSE, Calif.— April 24, 2024 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) and TSMC have extended their longstanding collaboration by announcing a broad range of innovative technology advancements to accelerate design, including developments ranging from 3D-IC and advanced process nodes to design IP and photonics. This collaboration significantly advances system and semiconductor design for AI, automotive, aerospace, hyperscale and mobile applications and has resulted in the following recent technology achievements:

Cadence collaborates with TSMC to infuse the Integrity ™ 3D-IC platform with new features and functionality: The Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform, the industry’s comprehensive solution certified for all the latest TSMC 3DFabric ™ offerings, now supports a hierarchical 3Dblox specification developed to integrate multiple chiplets into hierarchies for reuse and modular design. It also includes new features developed to ease chiplet assembly and design, and an automated alignment markers insertion flow to accelerate the design and assembly of stacked chiplets on different interposers and packages.

, including Innovus Implementation System, Quantus Extraction Solution, Quantus Field Solver, Tempus Timing Signoff and ECO Solution, Pegasus Verification System, Liberate characterization, and the Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution. The Genus Synthesis Solution is also enabled for N2 technology. Cadence and TSMC are collaborating on AI-driven Cadence solutions to enable an AI-assisted design flow for productivity and optimization of PPA results. The Cadence Custom/Analog Design Flow is fully certified for TSMC’s latest N2 Process Design Kit (PDK ): Cadence custom tools optimized for TSMC N2 PDKs include Virtuoso ® Schematic Editor for design capturing and the Virtuoso ADE Suite for analysis, which are both part of Virtuoso Studio, and the integrated Spectre ® Simulator. All have been enhanced for managing corner simulations, statistical analyses, design centering, and circuit optimization, which are now common with advanced nodes. Virtuoso Studio has also been augmented to support front-to-back process migration from schematic mapping to optimized design specifications to full-layout place-and-route automation. The Virtuoso Studio and Spectre Simulation platforms, including Spectre X, Spectre XPS and the Spectre RF Option, have achieved the latest TSMC N2 certifications.

The Cadence EMX 3D Planar Solver has received certification for TSMC’s N5 process technology: This certification enables joint customers to seamlessly integrate the EMX Solver into their advanced-node IC design flow, allowing for highly accurate EM analysis that can overcome the challenges of EM crosstalk and parasitics. Additionally, certification for N2 and N3 process technology is well underway.

“We have a distinguished track record collaborating with TSMC to deliver a broad set of innovations across EDA, packaging and IP to accelerate system and semiconductor design and enable customers to achieve aggressive time-to-market goals,” said Chin-Chi Teng, SVP and GM, R&D, Cadence. “These new certified design flows and standardized solutions allow customers to confidently design for TSMC advanced nodes and usher in improved design efficiency and technological advancements.”

“TSMC works closely with Cadence to accelerate customer innovation by providing high-quality design tools certified for use with our most advanced processes,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Through our longstanding collaboration, we’re able to deliver greater value for the most advanced SoC designs, benefiting from the significant power and performance boost afforded by our latest technology innovations.”

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare.






