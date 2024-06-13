Consortium led by Crosshill Oy signs defense technology development agreement for F-35 Program with Lockheed Martin

June 13, 2024 -- The members of the consortium led by Tampere-based Crosshill Oy have signed an indirect industrial cooperation agreement with Lockheed Martin related to the F-35 program in Finland. The project was launched at the joint kick-off event in Tampere on April 23, 2024.

The other members of the consortium are Habilito Oy, Nixu Oy, and Xiphera Oy, which together with Crosshill Oy represent Finnish excellence in the cybersecurity domain.

The agreement initiates unique development work of highly secure electronics for defense applications and building of cybersecurity testing laboratories in Finland. All parties will benefit from the project, which combines the expertise of the Finnish companies with Lockheed Martin’s capabilities and global defense industry leadership.

“In addition to the development work of defense technology, becoming both a supply chain link and trusted partner with a pioneer like Lockheed Martin is the result of long-term work. We look forward to collaborating with them,” says Crosshill CEO Jouni Hautamäki.

The partnership with Lockheed Martin is expected to offer cooperation opportunities well into the future. “The cooperation has been seamless since the beginning of the contract negotiations and I see a potential path to more projects in the future,” concludes Hautamäki.

The project duration is three years. It will effectively employ the equivalent of at least 20 people full-time for the duration of the contract.

Crosshill designs, tests, and manufactures highly secure electronic systems for defense, aerospace, telecom, and space applications. The systems are protected against modern attacks and tampering methods to ensure security and operational capabilities in all circumstances. Crosshill also offers advanced security testing services to evaluate the overall security level of electronic systems and devices. They apply state-of-the-art testing methods for both semiconductor and board-level security assessments.

Habilito is a cybersecurity-specialized company, whose parent company is Cinia Oy. Cinia is majority-owned by the State of Finland. Habilito’s hand-picked staff have unique cybersecurity skills to secure information systems related to national security. Habilito was founded in 2024 to enable the countermeasures of ever-growing cyberthreats.

Nixu, a DNV company, is a trusted cybersecurity services partner that has been shaping the future through cybersecurity for over three decades. We help our customers ensure business resilience with peace of mind, enabled by some of the best cybersecurity professionals in Europe.

Xiphera designs and implements hardware-based security using proven cryptographic algorithms. The broad, fully in-house designed, and up-to-date portfolio includes secure and highly optimized cryptographic solutions designed directly for Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) and Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC). With strong cryptographic expertise, as well as extensive experience in digital logic and system design, Xiphera provides peace of mind in a dangerous world.

www.xiphera.com






