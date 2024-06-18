Sequans Announces a New $15 Million Licensing Agreement

Reinforcing Licensing Business Strategy

PARIS, France — June 18, 2024 — Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G semiconductors and modules, today announced a non-exclusive manufacturing licensing agreement for its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform.

This agreement grants our license partner the right to manufacture and market the Monarch 2 chip under their brand name. The deal includes an initial payment of $15 million, with the opportunity for additional revenue in subsequent years.

“We are pleased to enter into this licensing agreement with a leading technology company, which underscores the exceptional value of our Monarch 2 technology for massive IoT cellular applications,” commented Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. “This partnership not only expands our revenue potential but also creates significant mutual benefit for both organizations and paves the way for future collaborative opportunities. In addition to our product offering, Sequans has a proven track record of generating revenue through licensing agreements, and we intend to enhance and expand this strategy.”

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1/Cat 1bis chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com .





