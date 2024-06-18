Sequans Announces a New $15 Million Licensing Agreement
Reinforcing Licensing Business Strategy
PARIS, France — June 18, 2024 — Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G semiconductors and modules, today announced a non-exclusive manufacturing licensing agreement for its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform.
This agreement grants our license partner the right to manufacture and market the Monarch 2 chip under their brand name. The deal includes an initial payment of $15 million, with the opportunity for additional revenue in subsequent years.
“We are pleased to enter into this licensing agreement with a leading technology company, which underscores the exceptional value of our Monarch 2 technology for massive IoT cellular applications,” commented Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. “This partnership not only expands our revenue potential but also creates significant mutual benefit for both organizations and paves the way for future collaborative opportunities. In addition to our product offering, Sequans has a proven track record of generating revenue through licensing agreements, and we intend to enhance and expand this strategy.”
About Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1/Cat 1bis chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com .
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Silicon Image and Genesis Microchip Sign Settlement and License Agreement; Silicon Image Expects $13-$15 Million Increase in Fourth Quarter 2006 Operating Income
- Synopsys Initiates $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Cadence Announces $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Weebit Nano raises $15 million via upsized and scaled-back SPP
Breaking News
- QuickLogic Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliance Programs
- Sequans Announces a New $15 Million Licensing Agreement
- Faraday to Exhibit Next-gen ASIC Solutions at DAC 2024
- Imec unveils CMOS-based 56Gb/s zero-IF D-band beamforming transmitter, featuring superior output power and energy efficiency
- Initial members join CHERI Alliance to drive adoption of memory safety and scalable software compartmentalization
Most Popular
- Samsung Showcases AI-Era Vision and Latest Foundry Technologies at SFF 2024
- SEMIFIVE Collaborates with OPENEDGES on Chiplet Development
- Imec unveils CMOS-based 56Gb/s zero-IF D-band beamforming transmitter, featuring superior output power and energy efficiency
- Synopsys Achieves Certification of its AI-driven Digital and Analog Flows and IP on Samsung Advanced SF2 GAA Process
- Alphawave Semi Tapes Out Industry-First, Multi-Protocol I/O Connectivity Chiplet for High-Performance Compute and AI Infrastructure
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page