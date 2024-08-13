Chiplet interconnect pioneer Eliyan gains additional financial backing from AI chip ecosystem with strategic investment from VentureTech Alliance

Strategic round puts Eliyan over $100M in investment raised to date, adds key support from venture arm of world’s leading foundry

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – August 13, 2024 – Eliyan (“Eliyan”) Corporation, credited for the invention of the semiconductor industry’s highest-performance and most efficient chiplet interconnect, today announced a strategic investment from VentureTech Alliance.

The additional funding puts Eliyan’s total investment past the $100 million mark and will help further the company’s commercialization process and product line expansion. Specifically, the funds will be used to grow the company’s corporate infrastructure in sales, marketing and administration, as well as evolve its product line to address existing and new opportunities in die-to-die (D2D), die-to-memory (D2M), chip-to-chip (C2C) interconnect and develop its series of custom and standard memory and IO subsystem chiplets.

“The value proposition and technical differentiation Eliyan has demonstrated in leading edge manufacturing processes, leveraging both advanced and standard packaging, is resonating across the AI chip ecosystem. We are pleased to have such broad reaching financial and strategic support from the world’s leading foundries and memory suppliers,” said Ramin Farjadrad, co-founder and CEO of Eliyan. “We have entered a new phase in the company’s evolution as we ready our first products for commercialization while in parallel are seeing increasing demand for our approach to enable high-performance, power efficient interconnect in multi-die architectures.”

“Eliyan’s technology for interconnect of multi-die architectures addresses many of the key manufacturing challenges in terms of packaging, scalability, and flexibility. From a foundry perspective, we see a significant market opportunity for their technology to be an important enabler in the emerging chiplet ecosystem,” said Kai Tsang, Managing Director at VentureTech Alliance.

About Eliyan

Eliyan Corporation is leading the chiplet revolution, focusing on a fundamental challenge with scaling semiconductor performance, size, power, and cost to meet the needs of high-performance computing applications, from desktop to datacenter. It has developed a breakthrough method to enable the industry’s highest performing interconnect for homogenous and heterogenous multi-die architectures using both advanced and standard packaging substrate. To date, the company has received funding from Applied Ventures, Celesta Capital, Cleveland Avenue, Intel Capital, Mesh Ventures, Micron Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund, SK hynix, Tiger Global Management, Tracker Capital Management and VentureTech Alliance. It is based in Santa Clara, California. More information can be found here. www.eliyan.com





