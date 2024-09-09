T2M IP Unveils Advanced H.264 and H.265 HEVC Codec IP Cores for High-Efficiency Video Solutions

September 9, 2024 -- T2MIP, a leading provider of semiconductor IP cores, proudly announces the immediate availability of their partner's H.264 and H.265 HEVC Codec IP cores. These state-of-the-art solutions are designed to meet the demands of modern video applications, offering robust support for a wide range of resolutions and industry-leading compression standards.

H.265 HEVC Video Encoder IP Core:

The new H.265 HEVC video encoder IP core is a single-chip solution engineered for high-efficiency video encoding across multiple resolutions. It currently supports up to 1080p@60 and 4K@60, with future updates planned to enable 8K@60 resolution. Compatible with leading FPGA platforms from Xilinx and Intel, including the Xilinx Zynq-7000 and Intel Arria-10 series, this encoder delivers unparalleled flexibility for both consumer and high-end applications.

Key features include:

Resolution Support: From QVGA and SD to HD up to 1080p@120 and 4K@60, with 8K@60 in development.

From QVGA and SD to HD up to 1080p@120 and 4K@60, with 8K@60 in development. Encoding Profiles: Main 4:2:2 at 10 bits, with options for 4:2:0 or 4:2:2 streams in 8-bit and 10-bit profiles.

Main 4:2:2 at 10 bits, with options for 4:2:0 or 4:2:2 streams in 8-bit and 10-bit profiles. Platform Compatibility: Supports FPGAs from both Xilinx and Intel along with ASIC.

Supports FPGAs from both Xilinx and Intel along with ASIC. Applications: Ideal for consumer products, broadcast, medical devices, and other high-end use cases.

Ideal for consumer products, broadcast, medical devices, and other high-end use cases. Versatile Versions: Available in Standard, I-Frame, Slim, and specialized versions for multi-channel and 3D HD TV applications.

Available in Standard, I-Frame, Slim, and specialized versions for multi-channel and 3D HD TV applications. User-Friendly API: Comprehensive user API for controlling encoder operations.

H.264 Video IP Core:

In addition to the H.265 HEVC encoder, T2M IP is also offering an H.264 Video IP core, known for its wide adoption in the industry. H.264, or MPEG-4 Part 10, remains a cornerstone of video compression, offering high-definition video at significantly reduced data rates.

Key features include:

Resolution Support: Ranges from 320x240 to 4K, with capabilities of up to 5440x4080 resolution.

Ranges from 320x240 to 4K, with capabilities of up to 5440x4080 resolution. Encoding Settings: Supports 30FPS and 60FPS.

Supports 30FPS and 60FPS. High Compression Ratios: Achieves up to 97.1% compression for 4K resolution with a 100 MHz clock.

Achieves up to 97.1% compression for 4K resolution with a 100 MHz clock. Platform Compatibility: Implementable on various FPGA platforms from Xilinx, Altera, Lattice, and Microchip.

Implementable on various FPGA platforms from Xilinx, Altera, Lattice, and Microchip. Deliverables: Includes a netlist, user manual, sample VHDL code, and synthesis scripts.

For more information about the H.264/H.265 IP and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing opportunities, please contact contact@t-2-m.com

Availability: These Semiconductor Codec IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo.

About T2M: T2M IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information. Please visit: www.t-2-m.com





