Synopsys Enters Definitive Agreement with Keysight Technologies For Sale of Optical Solutions Group

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Optical Solutions Group (OSG) to Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading provider of design, emulation and test solutions. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by regulatory authorities, and the closing of Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys, which is pending regulatory approvals and expected to close in the first half of 2025. The sale of OSG was determined to be a necessary step towards obtaining regulatory approval of and successfully closing Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys.

"We are proud of Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group, which has developed leading optical design tools backed by an expert team of optical engineers and scientists," said Ravi Subramanian, general manager of the Systems Design Group at Synopsys. "Keysight will be an excellent future steward for this team, and customers worldwide will benefit from continued, strong competition in the development and delivery of optical design solutions."

OSG provides design tools and services to model all aspects of light propagation for high-accuracy optical product simulations and visualizations. This includes products such as: CODE V for imaging systems design, LightTools illumination design software, LucidShape for automotive lighting design, RSoft Photonic Device Tools, and the recently announced ImSym – a groundbreaking virtual prototyping platform for imaging systems. These tools provide intelligent, easy-to-use solutions and an expert support team anchored by optical engineers to help customers deliver superior optics to market faster.

"Given the increasing complexity of electronics design, Keysight is excited to expand its software simulation portfolio with the acquisition of Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group," said Niels Faché, vice president and general manager, Keysight Design Engineering Software. "This acquisition will give us the capabilities to enable high-performance system use cases beyond electronics, including optics and photonics. We look forward to welcoming the business' employees to Keysight when the transaction closes and working with them to address customers' critical design challenges requiring multi-physics simulations to predict product performance."

This transaction is not material to Synopsys' financials, and terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Synopsys is committed to a seamless transition for the OSG team, customers and partners. Until the transaction closes, OSG will operate business-as-usual, as part of Synopsys with a focus on execution, customer service and continued innovation.

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





