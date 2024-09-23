Comcores and Extoll successfully completed the interoperability test of Comcores JESD204C IP core and Extoll SerDes PHY

Copenhagen, Denmark -- September 23, 2024 — Comcores, a leading provider of high-performance and silicon-proven digital IP cores, and EXTOLL, a leading provider of high-speed and ultra-low-power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, have successfully performed the interoperability test of Comcores JESD204C IP with Extoll PHY.

“We are thrilled to have successfully completed the interoperability test with Extoll’s Ultra-Low Power PHY,” said Thomas Nørgaard, CEO at Comcores. “This accomplishment not only validates the quality and reliability of our JESD204C IP core but also highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions as a trusted partner of our defense customers.“

“We are excited to collaborate with Comcores on customer projects and deliver our combined technologies to the market. The successful interoperability of our combined solution demonstrates the strength of our partnership and commitment to meeting customer requirements ” said Dirk Wieberneit, CEO at Extoll.

Both companies collaborate with BAE Systems on the technology for a new chiplet ecosystem (BAE Systems to deliver advanced microelectronics to U.S. defense industrial base).

The JESD204C controller IP from Comcores is a highly optimized and silicon-agnostic implementation of the JEDEC JESD204C.1 serial interface standard. The IP core supports line speeds up to 32.5 Gbps per lane with 64b/66b encoding and includes full backwards compatibility with JESD204B and its 8b/10b encoding. The IP comes with the widest parameter set available and has gone through extensive testing.

About Comcores

Comcores is a leading supplier of digital IP Cores and solutions for Ethernet-based solutions, wireless systems, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state-of-the-art, quality components and solutions to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors and drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building digital IPs for ASIC projects and our deep understanding of Ethernet-based networks and digital radio systems make Comcores the ideal part for projects that require state-of-the-art and high-quality solutions.

About Extoll

EXTOLL, a leading supplier of high-speed and ultra-low power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, designs and develops semiconductor IP with the smallest footprints and highest PPA in the industry, serving the worldwide market of ASIC, SoC and Chiplet-Makers in various segments. The portfolio provides customers with tailored solutions for their systems covering NoC (Network-on-Chip) and Die-to-Die interfaces.

EXTOLL delivers innovative solutions to enable customers to successfully migrate into the Chiplet Age.

