Bluetooth® V6.0 Channel Sounding RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm & 40nm for ultra-low power distance aware Bluetooth connected devices

October 7, 2024 -- T2M announces the availability of its partner’s Bluetooth V6.0 RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm ULL and 40nm ULP. This core supports the latest Bluetooth Channel Sounding feature, setting a new standard in distance-aware, ultra-low-power Bluetooth-connected devices. The RF IP cores are available for immediate licensing.

The RF Transceiver IP Cores with integrated modem are silicon-proven in 22nm ULL & 40nm ULP providing the ability to support both Phase-based Ranging (PBR) and Round-Trip Timing (RTT) distance measurement methods in combination with the latest Bluetooth V6.0 Link Layer Controller.

Bluetooth Channel sounding enables precise distance measurement and improved spatial awareness, opening up new possibilities for applications ranging from digital access, precise asset tracking to indoor navigation,. While pushing the boundaries of Bluetooth technology, the RF Transceiver IP cores maintain backward compatibility with all V5.x Bluetooth versions, ensuring seamless integration with existing devices and broad market adoption.

Bluetooth® Channel Sounding brings benefits to a wide range of connected device solutions, for example Bluetooth mice, keyboards, and game controllers, that could automatically switch between active and inactive states based on their distance from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Bluetooth Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions can enhance personnel safety by only allowing usage from a safe distance, and Bluetooth device networks, such as those used for wireless lighting control, can self-optimize to enhance system performance. The opportunities are endless.

These Channel Sounding RF Transceiver IP Cores are fully compatible with Link Layer Controller Digital IP Cores & Bluetooth SW Stacks available from leading suppliers such as LTIMindtree, Packetcraft & CEVA, etc.

T2M’s broad Wireless IP Cores portfolio include BLE 6.0 Linklayer, Stack & Profiles IP ,BLE v6.0 RF PHY IP in TSMC 22nm, BLE v6.0 RF PHY IP in TSMC 40nm , BT DM V5.4 RF IP GF 22fdx BLE v5.4 RF Transceiver IP core in 22/40/55nm 802.11ax+BLEv5.3+15.4, 2.4 GHz RF Transceiver IP in TSMC 22nm ULL. All the IP cores can be tailored to specific customer requirements and ported to various nodes and foundries.

Availability and Licensing: The Bluetooth V6.0 Channel Sounding RF Transceiver IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For inquiries regarding licensing options and pricing, please contact us through our website or contact.

About T2M: is a trusted global provider of Semiconductor IP Cores and technology solutions, empowering accelerated development for TWS, Wearables, IoT, Audio, Communications, Storage, Automotive, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. Learn more about our comprehensive innovative offerings at www.t-2-m.com





