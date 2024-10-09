LDRA Announces Extended Support for RISC-V High Assurance Software Quality Tool Suite to Accelerate On-Target Testing of Critical Embedded Applications

Designed in partnership with other industry leaders, LDRA’s development and verification tool chain supports RISC-V developers from requirements through deployment and test

WIRRAL, UK – October 8, 2024 – LDRA, a leader in automated software verification, traceability and standards compliance, today announced extended support for the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) with the company’s industry-leading high assurance quality analysis and verification tool suite. Building on its suite of Target License Packages to support emerging RISC-V implementations such as Synopsys ARC-V™ processor IP, the LDRA tool suite continues to provide developers the tools they need to produce RISC-V-based critical applications for aerospace and defense, mobile, industrial, IoT, artificial intelligence and automotive that must adhere to strict functional safety and security standards.

The RISC-V architecture is gaining momentum with developers due to its extensibility, scalability, and commercial business model. The LDRA tool suite provides development and on-target testing tools that enable a high assurance workflow for developers who must comply with functional safety and security standards. The tool suite works with commonly used compilers that support the RISC-V architecture as well as hardware tools used in on-target testing.

“LDRA has once again positioned itself as the industry leader in support of on-target testing for critical embedded applications,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Our tools enable developers to assure high software quality across the entire design cycle, from requirements to deployment and test. We’ve achieved this by working in partnership with companies leading the move to RISC-V.”

LDRA works closely with companies such as Andes Technology, Green Hills Software, Lauterbach, Synopsys, TASKING, and Wind River to offer high assurance software quality development and verification tool chain from requirements through deployment and test on processors based on the RISC-V architecture. Demonstration videos are also available with SEGGER and IAR.

The LDRA tool suite offers full support for both 32- and 64-bit instruction sets and addresses requirements traceability, coding standards compliance, and static and dynamic coverage analysis. Developers also have the flexibility to perform unit- and system-level testing both on the host development platform as well as on both simulated and physical RISC-V processors. Support for on-target testing is provided through LDRA’s full suite of Target License Packages, which leverage compiler and RISC-V processor pairs to both test on target and collect and display test results.

About LDRA

For more than 49 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.





