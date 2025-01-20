BrainChip Provides Low-Power Neuromorphic Processing for Quantum Ventura's Cyberthreat Intelligence Tool

Laguna Hills, Calif. – January 16, 2025 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today announced its integration into an innovative technology offering that leverages the Akida™ processor to provide cybersecurity protection for WiFi access, home router, small enterprise routers and other network access devices.

Quantum Ventura developed the CyberNeuro-RT (CNRT) technology offering in partnership with Lockheed Martin Co.’s MFC Division and Pennsylvania State University under partial funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. BrainChip supplies at-the-edge neuromorphic processing to facilitate on-chip learning for deployment network-specific attack detection. Akida’s small form factor provides magnitudes less power consumption than a GPU, overcoming form factor and power limitations of internet-connected devices that otherwise would be unprotected.

“CyberNeuro-RT is the only game in town for implementing managed cybersecurity support of edge devices that cannot rely on a central server to identify threats and attacks due to cost or power issues,” said Srini Vasan, President and CEO of Quantum Ventura. “Having the neuromorphic capabilities that BrainChip provides directly integrated into CNRT better allows for the detection of threats across multiple devices that otherwise would be vulnerable to exploitation.”

The implementation of Akida into CNRT is a direct result of BrainChip’s and Quantum Ventura’s previously announced partnership to develop state-of-the-art cyberthreat-detection tools for the U.S. Department of Energy under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. The result of this collaboration highlights BrainChip’s ability to work with partners to bring edge AI compute to next-generation products and markets.

The Akida neural processor and AI IP can find unknown repeating patterns in vast amounts of noisy data, which is an asset in cyberthreat detection. Once Akida learns what normal network traffic patterns look like, it can detect malware, attack signatures, and other types of malicious activity. Because of Akida’s unique ability to learn on-device in a secure fashion, without need for cloud retraining, it can quickly learn new attack patterns, enabling it to easily adapt to emerging threats.

BrainChip IP supports incremental learning, on-chip learning, and high-speed inference with unsurpassed performance in micro-watt to milli-watt power budgets, ideal for advanced AI/ML devices such as intelligent sensors, medical devices, high-end video-object detection, and ADAS/autonomous systems. Akida is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power than conventional neural network accelerators, providing energy efficiency with high performance for partners to deliver AI solutions previously not possible on even battery-operated or fan-less embedded, edge devices.

“In today’s always-connected, always-on world, there is an increasing need for cybersecurity solutions that can thwart attacks through otherwise unsecure devices connected to the network,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “We are proud of our work with Quantum Ventura to integrate threat detection using AI on a neuromorphic platform to provide high-quality protection against cybersecurity threats. Akida’s on-chip learning can adapt to new threats and redirects unknown threats to the cloud, providing faster and more cost-efficient analysis capabilities than otherwise possible.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning locally to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, for integration into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

About Quantum Ventura Inc.

Quantum Ventura Inc. is a Systems Integration, Environmental Technology Innovation, and Commercialization company with a single mission of delivering customer-centric advanced solutions for U.S. Federal & State Governments and Private Sector customers. You can learn more about our products and capabilities at https://www.quantumventura.com or you can contact us at Quantum Ventura, 1 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113, inquiries@quantumventura.com, and +1 (866) AIML-4-CA [246-5422].





