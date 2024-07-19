The Qualitas DSC 1.2b Encoder is an efficient video compression IP that complies with the VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) 1.2b standard. Optimized for low power consumption and compact size, this IP delivers real-time, visually lossless video encoding for high-bandwidth display applications. It is compatible with several transport standards, including MIPI DSI-2 1.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1.



The encoder supports all DSC 1.2b coding schemes, such as MMAP, BP, MPP, and ICH, and handles multiple color formats including YCbCr 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0, and RGB. Additionally, the core is cost-effective and scalable, meeting the demands of higher resolution or higher frame rate displays, and supports up to 2-slice encoding.