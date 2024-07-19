DSC 1.2b Encoder
The encoder supports all DSC 1.2b coding schemes, such as MMAP, BP, MPP, and ICH, and handles multiple color formats including YCbCr 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0, and RGB. Additionally, the core is cost-effective and scalable, meeting the demands of higher resolution or higher frame rate displays, and supports up to 2-slice encoding.
Block Diagram of the DSC 1.2b Encoder IP Core
