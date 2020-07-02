800G Ethernet Verification IP
Features
- Provides Ethernet 800G according to IEEE 802.3-2018 & Ethernet Technology Consortium-r1.0 specification
- Supports 800GMII
- Supports two 400 Gb/s PCSs with Reed Solomon Encoding
- Supports SR16, DR4, FR8, LR8
- Provides EEE capability
- Supports all possible widths for PCS to serdes interface
- Supports test pattern generation and checking
- Supports clock data recovery(CDR)
- Support for MMD registers
- MDIO interface supported
- Callback support in layers to provide user control
- Provides static as well as dynamic error injection capability
- Built-in coverage analysis
- Graphical analyzer to show transactions for easy debugging
Benefits
- Available in native System Verilog (UVM/OVM/ VMM) and Verilog
- Unique development methodology to ensure the highest levels of quality
- Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites
- 24X5 customer support
- Unique and customizable licensing models
- Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components
- Consistency of interface, installation, operation, and documentation across all our VIPs
- Provide complete solution and easy integration in IP and SoC environment
Deliverables
- Ethernet 400G/200G BFM's for
- MAC layer
- Reconciliation layer
- PCS Layer
- PMA Layer
- Ethernet 400G/200G layered monitors and scoreboard, test
- Basic protocol directed tests
- Error Injection tests
- Assertion and cover-point tests
- User Test Suite
- Integration guide, user manual, and release notes
- GUI analyzer to view simulation packet flow
Block Diagram of the 800G Ethernet Verification IP Verification IP
