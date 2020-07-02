Truechip’s 800G Ethernet Verification IP provides an effective & efficient way to verify the components interfacing with Ethernet interface of an IP or SoC. Truechip’s 800G Ethernet VIP is fully compliant with IEEE standard 802.3-2018 & Ethernet Technology Consortium-r1.0 specification. This VIP is lightweight with an easy plug-and-play interface so that there is no hit on the design cycle time.





Features

Provides Ethernet 800G according to IEEE 802.3-2018 & Ethernet Technology Consortium-r1.0 specification

Supports 800GMII



Supports two 400 Gb/s PCSs with Reed Solomon Encoding



Supports SR16, DR4, FR8, LR8

Provides EEE capability

Supports all possible widths for PCS to serdes interface

Supports test pattern generation and checking

Supports clock data recovery(CDR)

Support for MMD registers

MDIO interface supported

Callback support in layers to provide user control

Provides static as well as dynamic error injection capability

Built-in coverage analysis

Graphical analyzer to show transactions for easy debugging

Benefits

Available in native System Verilog (UVM/OVM/ VMM) and Verilog

Unique development methodology to ensure the highest levels of quality

Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites

24X5 customer support

Unique and customizable licensing models

Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components

Consistency of interface, installation, operation, and documentation across all our VIPs

Provide complete solution and easy integration in IP and SoC environment

Deliverables

Ethernet 400G/200G BFM's for

MAC layer



Reconciliation layer



PCS Layer



PMA Layer

Ethernet 400G/200G layered monitors and scoreboard, test

Basic protocol directed tests



Error Injection tests



Assertion and cover-point tests



User Test Suite

Integration guide, user manual, and release notes

GUI analyzer to view simulation packet flow

Block Diagram of the 800G Ethernet Verification IP Verification IP