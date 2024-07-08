JEDEC® Announces Publication of Compute Express Link® (CXL®) Support Standards

ARLINGTON, Va., USA – July 8, 2024 – JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of JESD405-1B JEDEC® Memory Module Label – for Compute Express Link® (CXL®) V1.1. JESD405-1B joins JESD317A JEDEC® Memory Module Reference Base Standard – for Compute Express Link® (CXL®) V1.0, first introduced in March 2023, in defining the function and configuration of memory modules that support CXL specifications, as well as the standardized content for labels for these modules. JESD405-1B and JESD317A were developed in coordination with the Compute Express Link standards organization. Both standards are available for free download from the JEDEC website.

JESD317A provides detailed guidelines for CXL memory modules including mechanical, electrical, pinout, power and thermal, and environmental guidelines for emerging CXL Memory Modules (CMMs). These modules conform to SNIA (Storage Networking Industry Association) EDSFF form factors E1.S and E3.S to provide end-user friendly hot pluggable assemblies for data centers and similar server applications.

JESD405-1B defines the contents of labels for these CMMs, assisting end users in selecting the appropriate CXL memory solutions. The labels include information regarding the memory media type, such as DDR5, the revision level of the supported CXL protocol, total capacity in gigabytes or terabytes, and support for connector and I/O configurations from a x4 to x16 over a single connector (1C) through four connectors (4C). Release version 1.1 includes documentation for the country of origin of the module assembly readable in the required 2D barcode, simplifying inventory management.

“Both JESD317A and JESD405-1B affirm JEDEC’s active support for expanding the market for CXL solutions. These documents represent the cooperation of dozens of companies representing suppliers and end users of CXL memory solutions,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC Board of Directors Chairman. “End users can be assured of a multiplicity of sources for CXL memory modules, helping to commoditize these solutions for the good of the industry.”

About JEDEC

