EXTOLL collaborates with PsiQuantum as a Key Partner for High-Speed SerDes IP
Mannheim, Germany -- September 10, 2024 — EXTOLL, a leading provider of high-speed and ultra-low-power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, has been selected by PsiQuantum as a key SerDes IP block supplier for its digital ASIC development.
“This collaboration emphasizes EXTOLL´s strength in ultra-low power design, particularly in the GF22FDX process geometry. We are happy and honored to jointly work with PsiQuantum a renowned industry leader on Quantum computing”, says Dirk Wieberneit, CEO of EXTOLL.
EXTOLL´s IP is optimized to deliver highest speeds at smallest footprint and lowest power consumption, enabling a super energy-efficient solution for chiplet-based systems. The SerDes IP core supports line speeds up to 32 Gbps per lane and comes with generic support of various protocols and availability in GF12 - GF22nm process nodes.
Please address your inquiries to sales@extoll.com and visit our website at www.extoll.com
