TCAM Synthesizable Memory Model
Features
- Supports all the TCAM commands as per the specification
- Supports 100% of TCAM protocol standard
- Supports following commands,
- Write
- Read
- Mask Write
- Mask Read
- Query
- Supports flexible selection of width and depth
- Supports flexible masking
- Supports single-cycle write, read and search operation
- Supports match-found and match-done flags to check the provided key availability during search operation
- Checks for following,
- Availability of key
- Response time for the provided key
- Quickly validates the implementation of the TCAM protocol
Benefits
- Compatible with testbench writing using SmartDV's VIP
- All UVM sequences/testcases written with VIP can be reused
- Runs in every major emulators environment
- Runs in custom FPGA platforms
Deliverables
- Synthesizable transactors
- Complete regression suite containing all the TCAM testcases
- Examples showing how to connect various components, and usage of Synthesizable Memory model
- Detailed documentation of all DPI, class, task and function's used in verification env
- Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes
Block Diagram of the TCAM Synthesizable Memory Model Verification IP
View TCAM Synthesizable Memory Model full description to...
- see the entire TCAM Synthesizable Memory Model datasheet
- get in contact with TCAM Synthesizable Memory Model Supplier