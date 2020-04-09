TCAM Synthesizable Memory Model provides a smart way to verify the TCAM component of a SOC or a ASIC in Emulator or FPGA platform. The SmartDV's TCAM Synthesizable memory model is fully compliant with standard TCAM Specification and provides the following features.

Features

Supports all the TCAM commands as per the specification

Supports 100% of TCAM protocol standard

Supports following commands,

Write



Read



Mask Write



Mask Read



Query

Supports flexible selection of width and depth

Supports flexible masking

Supports single-cycle write, read and search operation

Supports match-found and match-done flags to check the provided key availability during search operation

Checks for following,

Availability of key



Response time for the provided key

Quickly validates the implementation of the TCAM protocol

Benefits

Compatible with testbench writing using SmartDV's VIP

All UVM sequences/testcases written with VIP can be reused

Runs in every major emulators environment

Runs in custom FPGA platforms

Deliverables

Synthesizable transactors

Complete regression suite containing all the TCAM testcases

Examples showing how to connect various components, and usage of Synthesizable Memory model

Detailed documentation of all DPI, class, task and function's used in verification env

Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes

Block Diagram of the TCAM Synthesizable Memory Model Verification IP